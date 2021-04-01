National Pension Service Increases Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,205 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.13% of Northrop Grumman worth $65,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total transaction of $236,935.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,442.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $301,619.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,530.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,598 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.08.

Shares of NOC traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $321.70. 2,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,939. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $303.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.99. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $357.12.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

