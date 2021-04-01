National Pension Service Increases Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,567,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,856 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.13% of The TJX Companies worth $107,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.17. 67,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,056,834. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $79.45 billion, a PE ratio of 110.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TJX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.