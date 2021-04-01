National Pension Service Purchases 11,239 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 767,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,239 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.11% of Fiserv worth $87,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FISV. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.72.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.25. 10,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,640,343. The company has a market cap of $80.50 billion, a PE ratio of 90.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.37 and a twelve month high of $126.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.19.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $2,303,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 270,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,140,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

