National Pension Service Purchases 12,246 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

National Pension Service raised its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 604,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,246 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.13% of Zoetis worth $100,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $638,000. Bradley Mark J. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,715,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 8,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $157.01. 5,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,091,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.75 and a 1-year high of $176.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.38 and its 200-day moving average is $160.79.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

In other news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,173.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.08.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

