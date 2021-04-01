National Pension Service Purchases 14,138 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

National Pension Service raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 552,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,138 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.15% of Analog Devices worth $81,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $361,975.90. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 5,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $919,017.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,449.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,809 shares of company stock valued at $6,414,625 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock traded up $3.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $159.00. 29,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,097,387. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.90 and a 52 week high of $164.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Argus increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.92.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.