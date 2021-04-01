National Pension Service Raises Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,401 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.13% of Illumina worth $72,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 127,306 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $36,580,000 after acquiring an additional 6,916 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Illumina by 7.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 705,883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $218,175,000 after purchasing an additional 48,584 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 14.4% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 143,190 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,257,000 after purchasing an additional 18,033 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 8.8% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,649 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.27, for a total value of $1,461,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 184,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,550,476.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.65, for a total value of $102,885.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at $998,479.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,185 shares of company stock worth $7,451,728 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ILMN traded up $11.10 on Thursday, reaching $395.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $434.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.57. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.14 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.65 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. On average, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. OTR Global raised shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $371.35.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.