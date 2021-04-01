National Pension Service Raises Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 568,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,444 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.13% of Automatic Data Processing worth $100,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Professional Planning purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $845,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $188.44. 5,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,120,911. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.69 and a fifty-two week high of $193.44.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 62.84%.
In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,327 shares of company stock worth $587,629 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Mizuho began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.53.
Automatic Data Processing Company Profile
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
