National Pension Service Raises Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 568,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,444 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.13% of Automatic Data Processing worth $100,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Professional Planning purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $845,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $188.44. 5,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,120,911. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.69 and a fifty-two week high of $193.44.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,327 shares of company stock worth $587,629 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Mizuho began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

