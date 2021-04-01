National Pension Service Raises Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

National Pension Service grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 760,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.14% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $87,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $919,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,012,400.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,567 shares in the company, valued at $23,290,676.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,057. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ICE traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.03. The company had a trading volume of 32,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.17 and a 1-year high of $119.02. The company has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.80 and a 200-day moving average of $107.74.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 34.02%.

ICE has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

