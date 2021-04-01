National Pension Service Sells 1,122 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

National Pension Service lessened its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 295,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.08% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $78,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,409 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 316.7% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,406,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $120,061,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,641,000 after purchasing an additional 336,491 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 6,351.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 334,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,963,000 after buying an additional 329,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total value of $6,533,569.24. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total value of $564,380,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,114,149 shares of company stock worth $597,578,500. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James downgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.00.

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $291.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,642. The firm has a market cap of $105.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.16 and a fifty-two week high of $298.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.61.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

