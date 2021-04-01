National Pension Service Sells 4,329 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

National Pension Service lowered its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 292,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,329 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.13% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $79,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,415,809,000 after purchasing an additional 686,175 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,509,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,232,171,000 after buying an additional 220,007 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,492,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,850,000 after buying an additional 34,365 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,356,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,618,000 after buying an additional 158,482 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,349,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,646,000 after acquiring an additional 283,110 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APD. Jefferies Financial Group cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.31.

APD traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $279.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,342. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.25 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $267.77 and its 200-day moving average is $278.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.96%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

