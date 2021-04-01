National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,866,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,332 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 9.71% of National Vision worth $356,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EYE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in National Vision by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in National Vision by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in National Vision by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in National Vision during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in National Vision during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EYE traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,272. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,096.02, a PEG ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.37 and a 12 month high of $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.87.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.41 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on EYE. Loop Capital downgraded National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Vision presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

