NativeCoin Market Cap Hits $93.18 Million (N8V)

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 1st. In the last week, NativeCoin has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar. One NativeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $3.77 or 0.00006367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NativeCoin has a total market cap of $93.18 million and approximately $847.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NativeCoin Coin Profile

NativeCoin (N8V) uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 24,687,235 coins. The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NativeCoin is www.n8vcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

NativeCoin Coin Trading

