Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.89

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.89 and traded as high as $16.51. Natural Resource Partners shares last traded at $16.21, with a volume of 4,844 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.70.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The energy company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.58. Natural Resource Partners had a negative net margin of 152.62% and a negative return on equity of 37.70%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.10%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natural Resource Partners stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,097,952 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 68,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 8.95% of Natural Resource Partners worth $15,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 38.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; aggregates and industrial minerals are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

