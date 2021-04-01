Navcoin (NAV) Price Tops $0.78

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.78 or 0.00001316 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $55.63 million and $2.26 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003472 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000288 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00014810 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,348,887 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.