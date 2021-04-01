nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of nCino stock opened at $66.72 on Thursday. nCino has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $103.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.92.

In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $804,197.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,000 shares in the company, valued at $37,280,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 44,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $3,203,952.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 831,723 shares of company stock valued at $61,053,767.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.63.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

