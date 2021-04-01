nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $85.00. The stock had previously closed at $66.72, but opened at $64.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. nCino shares last traded at $68.00, with a volume of 10,093 shares trading hands.

NCNO has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.63.

In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 20,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.19, for a total transaction of $1,484,659.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,241.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 295,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $22,340,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 831,723 shares of company stock worth $61,053,767 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,723,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in nCino in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in nCino during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in nCino during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of nCino by 612.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.92.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Equities research analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nCino Company Profile (NASDAQ:NCNO)

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

