Nearmap Ltd (ASX:NEA) Insider Ross Norgard Purchases 500,000 Shares

Nearmap Ltd (ASX:NEA) insider Ross Norgard bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.04 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of A$1,021,000.00 ($729,285.71).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08.

Nearmap Company Profile

Nearmap Ltd provides online aerial photomaps in Australia, New Zealand, and North America. Its solutions are used in the architecture and engineering, construction, insurance and financial services, property and real estate, roofing, solar, telecommunication, transportation and logistics, and utilities, as well as government sector.

