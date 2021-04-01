Nearmap Ltd (ASX:NEA) Insider Ross Norgard Purchases 500,000 Shares

Nearmap Ltd (ASX:NEA) insider Ross Norgard bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.04 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of A$1,021,000.00 ($729,285.71).
The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08.
Nearmap Company Profile
