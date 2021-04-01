Neblio Reaches Market Capitalization of $53.36 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 1st. Over the last week, Neblio has traded 40.8% higher against the dollar. Neblio has a market capitalization of $53.36 million and $4.17 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for $3.09 or 0.00005224 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00020745 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00018377 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00010644 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005736 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About Neblio

NEBL is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,686,327 coins and its circulating supply is 17,292,187 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io

Buying and Selling Neblio

