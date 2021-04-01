Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.50

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and traded as low as $1.05. Neovasc shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 764,175 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Sunday, March 14th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94. The firm has a market cap of $72.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.58.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.36. As a group, equities analysts predict that Neovasc Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Neovasc by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in Neovasc by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Neovasc in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Neovasc by 229.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 83,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Neovasc Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVCN)

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

