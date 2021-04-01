Nerve Finance (NRV) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.46 Million

Nerve Finance (CURRENCY:NRV) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Nerve Finance has a total market capitalization of $61.38 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Nerve Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nerve Finance has traded 250.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nerve Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.33 or 0.00002257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00051310 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00020037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $378.93 or 0.00644389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00067926 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00025923 BTC.

About Nerve Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “NERVE is a purely decentralized network that is open source and not owned by anyone or bound to any jurisdiction. NERVE Corp only sells shares in the contract on behalf of current owners. Each NERVE (NRV) token holder receives his share according to their share of outstanding NERVE (NRV) tokens. Each token holder can redeem this amount according to their token shares at any time. The GAS costs are borne by the token holders themselves. Everyone can decide for themselves when and how much profit should be paid out. As opposed to conventional stock, the NERVE token entitles the investor to a share in total revenue rather than net profit. That’s why investors are shielded from losses. “

Nerve Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerve Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nerve Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nerve Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

