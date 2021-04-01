Nervos Network (CKB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $117.05 Million

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 1st. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $883.81 million and approximately $117.05 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 70.2% higher against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0361 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,024.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,998.23 or 0.03329028 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $206.68 or 0.00344329 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $563.19 or 0.00938265 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.04 or 0.00429899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.80 or 0.00384507 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.60 or 0.00287541 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00024046 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 31,495,497,841 coins and its circulating supply is 24,494,126,427 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.