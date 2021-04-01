NEST Protocol (NEST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $101.81 Million

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 1st. One NEST Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0510 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges. NEST Protocol has a market capitalization of $101.81 million and approximately $25.50 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NEST Protocol has traded 43.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00063179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $193.61 or 0.00322799 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007079 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.41 or 0.00089047 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $441.18 or 0.00735553 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00048005 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00029390 BTC.

About NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,997,767,179 tokens. The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org

NEST Protocol Token Trading

