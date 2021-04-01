NEST Protocol Trading Up 45% This Week (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded up 17.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. NEST Protocol has a total market capitalization of $100.00 million and $33.75 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEST Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0501 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded up 45% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00064919 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 38% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.39 or 0.00383486 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006805 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $480.27 or 0.00809946 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.03 or 0.00091114 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00048110 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00029480 BTC.

NEST Protocol Token Profile

NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,997,556,400 tokens. NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org . The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

