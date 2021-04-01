Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) Short Interest Update

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 429,500 shares, an increase of 46.8% from the February 28th total of 292,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 11.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NETE opened at $10.92 on Thursday. Net Element has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $20.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Net Element in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Net Element by 59.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Net Element by 439.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 61,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Net Element in the fourth quarter valued at $764,000. 10.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Net Element, Inc operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company in North America, Russia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and transaction processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale solutions (POS), fraud management solutions, information solutions, and analytical tools.

