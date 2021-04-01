NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Stake Cut by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,246 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.17% of NetScout Systems worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 15,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 95,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $221,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,179.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetScout Systems stock opened at $28.16 on Thursday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $31.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.87, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. NetScout Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NTCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, NetScout Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT).

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.