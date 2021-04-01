Neural Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $66,277.41 (NRP)

Neural Protocol (CURRENCY:NRP) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. During the last seven days, Neural Protocol has traded 35.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Neural Protocol has a total market cap of $66,277.41 and $1,391.00 worth of Neural Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neural Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Neural Protocol Profile

Neural Protocol is a coin. Neural Protocol’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,994,014 coins. Neural Protocol’s official Twitter account is @neuralprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neural Protocol is www.nrp.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Neural Protocol is a global decentralized payment gateway ecosystem based on the Ethereum platform that aims to bring together buyers and sellers in a marketplace. NRP itself combines neural technology with artificial intelligence. NRP is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

