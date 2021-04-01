Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Price Reaches $1.01 on Top Exchanges

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a market cap of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Neutrino Dollar

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) is a coin. It launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

