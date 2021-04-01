Neutrino Token (NSBT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $39.75 Million

Neutrino Token (CURRENCY:NSBT) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 1st. Neutrino Token has a total market capitalization of $39.75 million and $239,614.00 worth of Neutrino Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Neutrino Token has traded 30.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Neutrino Token token can now be purchased for approximately $21.64 or 0.00036630 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00064190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $233.58 or 0.00395432 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006913 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $482.37 or 0.00816610 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.70 or 0.00090915 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00048337 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00028906 BTC.

Neutrino Token Profile

Neutrino Token launched on March 3rd, 2020. Neutrino Token’s total supply is 1,836,872 tokens. Neutrino Token’s official website is neutrino.at . Neutrino Token’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . The official message board for Neutrino Token is t.me/neutrino_protocol_news

