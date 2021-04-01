Neutrino USD (USDN) Market Capitalization Tops $216.80 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One Neutrino USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC on exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $216.80 million and $5.54 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 217,510,426 tokens and its circulating supply is 217,509,876 tokens. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto

Neutrino USD Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

