New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.86.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NGD. CIBC cut New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut New Gold from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James set a $2.25 price objective on New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on New Gold from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.61. New Gold has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $198.90 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

