New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NJR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

In other New Jersey Resources news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $224,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,173.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $141,426.21. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NJR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the third quarter worth about $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NJR opened at $39.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.53. New Jersey Resources has a 12-month low of $25.87 and a 12-month high of $42.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $454.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is presently 64.56%.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.