New Residential Investment Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 45,030 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 774% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,151 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $53,389,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 692,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,881,000 after buying an additional 84,721 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $1,252,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.08. 29,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,726,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.87. New Residential Investment has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $11.48.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. The business had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NRZ. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded New Residential Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.08.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

