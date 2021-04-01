New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires 20,153 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 84.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up 0.3% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 186.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 184,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,942,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.46. 3,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,146. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $62.63 and a 12-month high of $96.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.45.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

