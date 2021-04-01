New York Life Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,573 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 0.6% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $8,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $152.44. 143,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,887,457. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $93.60 and a 1-year high of $153.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.