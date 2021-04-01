New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $126.68 Million Stock Holdings in IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSI)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSI) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,631,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477,495 shares during the period. IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF makes up 8.5% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned about 85.77% of IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF worth $126,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 73,316 shares during the last quarter.

IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,322. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.64. IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.83 and a 12 month high of $28.90.

