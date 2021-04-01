New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $13.77 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 68.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,016 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.05. The stock had a trading volume of 14,808,269 shares. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.35. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

