New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $5.42 Million Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,514 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $5,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verger Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC now owns 60,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 14,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 5,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BKLN remained flat at $$22.13 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,112,248. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.10. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $19.57 and a 1 year high of $22.47.

