New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases 4,880,458 Shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU) by 95.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,982,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,880,458 shares during the period. IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 21.6% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned approximately 91.59% of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF worth $322,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQSU. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 21,942 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,705,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,759,000.

IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.81. 12 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,187. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.52. IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $34.36.

