New York Life Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 102.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,513 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.2% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,930,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,254 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,224,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,586,000 after buying an additional 699,084 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,914,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,040.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 549,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,353,000 after buying an additional 500,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $16,591,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.19. 2,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,023. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $76.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.47.

