New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 56,647 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,647 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.6% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $8,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RSM US Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $135.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,963. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $75.14 and a 12-month high of $138.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

