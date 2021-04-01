NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Position Trimmed by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.08% of NewMarket worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,164,000 after buying an additional 44,136 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 497.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,146,000 after buying an additional 123,644 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 3,463.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 141,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 137,546 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 125,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,820,000 after acquiring an additional 7,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEU opened at $380.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.41. NewMarket Co. has a 52 week low of $332.45 and a 52 week high of $458.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $383.10.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $527.78 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 37.86%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

