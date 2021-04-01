Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stake Raised by SailingStone Capital Partners LLC

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 57.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,533 shares during the period. Newmont makes up about 2.8% of SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $6,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 101,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after buying an additional 20,997 shares during the last quarter. Trybe Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $9,148,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $3,778,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $360,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Fundamental Research cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $319,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,025,786.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $230,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,761,320.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,761,347 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.99. 315,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,341,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $44.58 and a 12-month high of $72.22. The firm has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.01.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 121.21%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

