Newton Coin Project (NCP) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded up 86% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last week, Newton Coin Project has traded 55.8% higher against the US dollar. One Newton Coin Project coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Newton Coin Project has a total market capitalization of $61,880.28 and $107.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Newton Coin Project alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000133 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 37.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Newton Coin Project

Newton Coin Project (CRYPTO:NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official message board is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Newton Coin Project’s official website is www.newtoncoin.site.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Newton Coin Project

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton Coin Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton Coin Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Coin Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton Coin Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.