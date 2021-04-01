Newton (NEW) 1-Day Volume Hits $7.52 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded up 13.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Newton has a market capitalization of $24.07 million and approximately $7.52 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Newton has traded 31% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Newton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00064212 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.14 or 0.00386488 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006887 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $476.32 or 0.00803413 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00089548 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00048204 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00029258 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.