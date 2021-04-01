Nexo Market Capitalization Hits $1.53 Billion (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. In the last week, Nexo has traded 16% higher against the dollar. Nexo has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and approximately $12.18 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexo coin can now be bought for approximately $2.74 or 0.00004659 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Nexo

NEXO is a coin. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo

According to CryptoCompare, “The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. NEXO (NEXO) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Nexo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

