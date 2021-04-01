NEXT.coin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.22 Million (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 1st. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges. NEXT.coin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,112.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $550.85 or 0.00931860 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.62 or 0.00376608 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00052301 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001014 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00014689 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000572 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001338 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

