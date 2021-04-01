NEXT (LON:NXT) Hits New 52-Week High at $8,232.00

NEXT plc (LON:NXT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8,232 ($107.55) and last traded at GBX 8,104 ($105.88), with a volume of 39006 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7,866 ($102.77).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. NEXT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,954.20 ($64.73).

Get NEXT alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7,701.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7,006.43. The stock has a market cap of £10.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 640.28, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.46.

In other news, insider Francis Salway sold 4,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,050 ($105.17), for a total value of £363,860 ($475,385.42). Also, insider Amanda James sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,423 ($96.98), for a total value of £77,941.50 ($101,831.07).

NEXT Company Profile (LON:NXT)

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.