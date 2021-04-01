NEXT (NEXT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $45,644.00

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 1st. NEXT has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $45,644.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NEXT has traded up 41.8% against the US dollar. One NEXT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000478 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NEXT alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.40 or 0.00348820 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000824 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002377 BTC.

NEXT Coin Profile

NEXT (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.