NextDAO Market Capitalization Tops $7.39 Million (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. NextDAO has a market cap of $7.39 million and $347,767.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NextDAO has traded 32.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NextDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00064797 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 50.4% against the dollar and now trades at $233.50 or 0.00393895 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006787 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.32 or 0.00811943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.63 or 0.00090477 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00048108 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00029085 BTC.

NextDAO’s total supply is 1,924,496,178 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,884,264,068 tokens. NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

