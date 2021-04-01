NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 286.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 297.6% during the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 34,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 25,716 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 299.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 40,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 29,991 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 388.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,603 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 296.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 227,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after purchasing an additional 170,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 298.5% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 449,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,704,000 after purchasing an additional 336,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $75.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $148.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.57 and its 200-day moving average is $77.00. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.26 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.18.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,295.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,567.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,595 shares of company stock worth $11,582,980. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

